Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $270.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.63.

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

CMI stock opened at $250.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.02 and its 200 day moving average is $214.18.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,214 shares of company stock worth $27,154,095. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 63.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

