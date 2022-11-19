DEI Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $40,996.82 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00380185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025354 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003072 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

