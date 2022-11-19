Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $52.52 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00024130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.52 million and approximately $62,807.62 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00380628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00117366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00801762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00630281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00235280 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,042,995 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

