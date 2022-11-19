Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target to $4.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KORE. Cowen decreased their target price on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.94.
KORE Group Trading Down 4.1 %
NYSE:KORE opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.11. KORE Group has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional Trading of KORE Group
About KORE Group
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KORE Group (KORE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.