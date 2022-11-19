Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target to $4.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KORE. Cowen decreased their target price on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.94.

NYSE:KORE opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.11. KORE Group has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KORE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KORE Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,289 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in KORE Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

