Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $77.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.65.

STT opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

