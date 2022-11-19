Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($216.49) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($216.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($180.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($210.31) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($172.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($208.25) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €170.40 ($175.67) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €165.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €164.05. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.80 ($140.00) and a 12-month high of €175.90 ($181.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.