dForce USD Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $202.72 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00380185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00034340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025354 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003072 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000337 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9745399 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.