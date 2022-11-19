Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DBD. DA Davidson cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
DBD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 711,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,520. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.