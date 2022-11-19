Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DBD. DA Davidson cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 711,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,520. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.