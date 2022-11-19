DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $15.23 on Friday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 144,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,571,924.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,711,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 54.2% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

