district0x (DNT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $980,594.14

district0x (DNT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last week, district0x has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One district0x token can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. district0x has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $980,594.14 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About district0x

district0x was first traded on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

