Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $11.23 billion and $243.12 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00384705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001342 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003061 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

