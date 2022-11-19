Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 335 ($3.94) price objective on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.52) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($5.57). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,474.74.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

