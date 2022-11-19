Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 335 ($3.94) price objective on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.52) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($5.57). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,474.74.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
