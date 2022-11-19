eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.19.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.