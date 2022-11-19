eCash (XEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55.13 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $584.51 million and $55.13 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,641.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00629166 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00233821 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00062068 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000672 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,230,104,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
