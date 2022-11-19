Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.82.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $148.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

