Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $206.84 million and approximately $33.05 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

