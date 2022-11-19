Electroneum 24-Hour Volume Tops $29,214.43 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.06 million and $29,214.43 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001338 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013422 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000150 BTC.
About Electroneum
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,196,431 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
