Enegra (EGX) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $171.01 or 0.01023948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion and $3.64 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 167.77905744 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,943,933.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

