Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 3.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

About Enthusiast Gaming

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $0.58 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.07.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

