EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after buying an additional 1,283,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,310 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSN opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.