EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after buying an additional 1,283,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,310 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSN opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

