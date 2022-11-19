EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after acquiring an additional 685,884 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $172.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

