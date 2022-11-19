EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,076,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock worth $1,124,163,417. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.43.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $247.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

