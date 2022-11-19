EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Cigna Stock Up 2.3 %

Cigna Announces Dividend

CI stock opened at $319.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.87 and a 200-day moving average of $280.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.