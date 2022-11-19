Ergo 24 Hour Volume Hits $522,040.50 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Ergo has a total market cap of $94.73 million and approximately $522,040.50 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00009073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,717.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00385537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00117123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00800256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00629671 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00235062 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,454,189 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

