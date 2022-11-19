Evercore ISI Cuts R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $10.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 0.94. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after buying an additional 6,251,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,594 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,171,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $76,626,000 after buying an additional 1,057,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

