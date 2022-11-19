Evercore ISI Cuts Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $115.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WOLF. Cowen reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.06.

WOLF stock opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.36. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $139.21.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,425,000 after buying an additional 74,727 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

