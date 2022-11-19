Evercore ISI Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $10.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.53.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $536.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 197,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

