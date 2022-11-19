Everdome Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $239.00 million and $3.65 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

