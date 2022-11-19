Evmos 24-Hour Volume Hits $865,957.87 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Evmos has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $337.57 million and $865,957.87 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00006760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

