Evmos (EVMOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00006783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $339.50 million and $1.36 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

