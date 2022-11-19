Financial Review: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) versus Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ReNew Energy Global and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ormat Technologies 0 4 1 0 2.20

Valuation & Earnings

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 255.99%. Ormat Technologies has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.14%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Ormat Technologies.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Ormat Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.72 -$211.00 million ($0.35) -17.66 Ormat Technologies $663.08 million 7.67 $62.09 million $1.19 76.27

Ormat Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReNew Energy Global. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global -14.54% -8.78% -1.73% Ormat Technologies 9.27% 3.69% 1.65%

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats ReNew Energy Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

