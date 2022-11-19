FlatQube (QUBE) Price Reaches $2.49 on Top Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00014878 BTC on popular exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $37.30 million and approximately $2,222.64 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.51592362 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,889.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

