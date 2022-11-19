Gateway Protocol (GWP) One Day Volume Tops $1.52 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $71.66 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00015863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00570854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.83 or 0.29734839 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.64007953 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,413,211.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.