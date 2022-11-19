GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 31,796.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,882,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

