GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,801.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,035,948 shares of company stock worth $31,246,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

NYSE:GS opened at $379.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

