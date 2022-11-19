GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 69,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.