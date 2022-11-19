GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $620,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUG opened at $226.40 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

