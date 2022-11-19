GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $165.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $184.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.