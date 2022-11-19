GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 346.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,514 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ironSource were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 170,434 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ironSource by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,489,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 721,064 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $7,078,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IS opened at $2.74 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on IS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.42 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

