GICTrade 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $58,927.89 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $84.76 million and $58,927.89 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00005096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93356563 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $68,030.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

