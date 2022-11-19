GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HSBC to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GFS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.70.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $3,986,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $2,173,000. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

