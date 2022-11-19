Gode Chain (GODE) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $707,081.64 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

