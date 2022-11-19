Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35. Grove Collaborative has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,599 shares of company stock worth $943,944.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROV. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

