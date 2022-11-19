Guggenheim Boosts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $210.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.50.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $369.93. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.45.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in BeiGene by 14.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $14,156,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

