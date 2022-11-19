Guggenheim Cuts Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Price Target to $14.00

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

TSQ opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 38.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

