Guggenheim Cuts Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Price Target to $14.00

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
TSQ opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
