Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $15.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Melius began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $729.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.84. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,894.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 160.8% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 33,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

