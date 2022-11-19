HC Wainwright Trims CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Target Price to $10.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director James Huang acquired 39,527 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $148,226.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 278,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120,094 shares of company stock worth $463,984. 26.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.