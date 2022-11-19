Head-To-Head Comparison: Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) & DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Macro and DNB Bank ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.80 billion 0.29 $240.16 million $4.16 3.11 DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 3.93 $2.95 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Banco Macro and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 1 1 1 0 2.00 DNB Bank ASA 1 3 4 0 2.38

Banco Macro currently has a consensus target price of $17.70, suggesting a potential upside of 36.89%. DNB Bank ASA has a consensus target price of $196.00, suggesting a potential upside of 984.97%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 9.30% 10.70% 2.60% DNB Bank ASA N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco Macro pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Banco Macro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Banco Macro on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, residential mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services, including deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services; and trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; and working capital facilities, credit for investment projects, and leasing and foreign trade transactions. Further, the company provides transaction services, such as cash management, collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; information services comprising Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers; and Internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, it offers short-term and medium-to-long-term corporate lending products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 466 branches, 1,779 ATMs, 955 self-service terminals, and various service points. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

