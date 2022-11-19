Head to Head Contrast: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crescent Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pioneer Natural Resources 2 7 10 1 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.91%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $282.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

This table compares Crescent Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.61 -$358.54 million N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $14.64 billion 4.13 $2.12 billion $28.05 8.91

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 11.11% 130.62% 14.23% Pioneer Natural Resources 30.33% 31.82% 20.22%

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Crescent Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

