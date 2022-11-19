Helium Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00015059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Helium has a market cap of $329.76 million and $3.00 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Helium Coin Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,943,059 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
